    • POLITICS

    MMIW Inquiry Announces Debbie Reid As New Executive Director

    The former director left this summer in the wake of criticism.

    10/07/2017 08:11 EDT | Updated 5 hours ago
    • Canadian Press

    VANCOUVER — The troubled inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls has named a new executive director.

    Chief commissioner Marion Buller announced late Friday that former Assembly of First Nations adviser Debbie Reid has taken the job.

    Earlier on HuffPost Canada:

    Reid is from the Skownan First Nation in Manitoba.

    She was a special adviser to Assembly of First Nations National Chief Phil Fontaine when he held the job and has also worked for the federal government.

    LinkedIn
    Debbie Reid, new executive director of the MMIW inquiry

    Buller says Reid has focused her entire career on working on behalf of Indigenous people.

    The inquiry has run into troubled waters in recent months with criticism that victims' families weren't being adequately consulted about the shape of the inquiry.

    Previous director resigned

    One of the inquiry's commissioners and the previous executive director resigned in the wake of the criticism.

    There were subsequent calls for a more profound shakeup with one prominent Manitoba First Nations chief even calling for Buller to leave.

    The federal government gave the inquiry a budget of about $53.8 million and set a deadline for its work to be done by the end of next year.

