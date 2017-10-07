Ontario Teens Killed In Crash During Police Chase In Hamilton

Waterloo Regional Police (WRP) badge worn by officer during a police memorial parade in Ottawa, Sept. 26, 2010. The WRP chased a car that crashed into truck killing the teens inside on Thursday.

A teenage couple was killed in a fatal head-on collision with a transport truck after police chased their vehicle into Hamilton, Ont. Thursday morning.

Nathan Wehlre, 15, from Cambridge, Ont. and 16-year-old Taryn Hewitt of London, Ont. were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Special Investigations Unit release.

At around 9:30 a.m., Waterloo Regional Police were told of a vehicle that was involved in a possible abduction or assault of a woman in Cambridge, Ont., CP24 reports.

They began chasing a car that matched the description but the car wouldn't pull over, police said.

Police led 20-minute chase before crash

After a 20-minute chase, the teens' car slammed into an oncoming transport truck and the Wehlre and Hewitt were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injures were reported.

The OPP's original tweet on the day of the crash:

Fatal Collision on #Hwy6 - 2 dead, a man and a woman. Investigation ongoing, Hwy6 Is closed between Con. 10 and Freelton Rd — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) October 5, 2017

The CBC reports that the collision was so violent and the damage so extreme that first responders couldn't confirm the make and model.

"Stealing cars was his thing" but "killing and abducting people was not." Late driver's older sister, Chloe Wehrle

On Friday, CTV Toronto spoke with the driver's older sister, Chloe Wehrle. CBC reports that he had been driving with 16-year-old Taryn Hewitt of London.

According to the network, Wehrle said that "stealing cars was his thing" but added that "killing and abducting people was not."

She told CTV that her brother had stolen the red Pontiac G6 from her friend.

"I just need some answers. Something to help," she said adding that her brother would never trap anyone.

Family denies driver abducted anyone

"I just want everyone to know my brother would never do something like that," she said. "Ever since he was a kid he would just spend all of his birthday money on his friends. There was nothing else that he would rather do than to just make somebody else happy."

A 'concerned citizen' had called police reporting that someone had been abducted near a pizza place after he'd seen the couple fight.

Surveillance footage from the pizza place has been given over to authorities.

OPP investigates Waterloo Regional Police

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit was called in, as is protocol any time there's an allegation of sexual assault or a person is seriously injured or killed when dealing with police in the province.

The internal investigation was turned over to the OPP from Waterloo Regional Police.

"Because this primary investigation... does involve members of our organization, we've asked the Ontario Provincial Police to conduct an independent investigation," Insp. Michael Haffner told CTV News on Friday.

"We have the utmost confidence in our own members to conduct the investigation, but felt that — due to the circumstances — from an accountability and a transparency perspective an outside agency would better suited," he said to CBC News.

