    • ALBERTA

    Calgary Mother, Child In Serious Condition After Random Stabbing Attack

    They were taken to hospital in critical condition.

    10/08/2017 09:33 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Mike Ridewood/The Canadian Press

    Calgary police have charged a suspect with attempted murder in a random stabbing attack of a mother and her child.

    The pair were walking in a park in north Calgary at about 7 p.m. Friday when they were approached from behind and stabbed multiple times, said police.

    Witnesses rushed to help the victims, and neighbours who heard cries for help called 911.

    The woman and her child — believed to be six years old, said CTV News — were taken to hospital in critical condition. They have since been upgraded to serious but stable condition, said police.

    Officers arrested the suspect in a nearby park a short time later. Police also recovered a weapon.

    John Garang Luka Yag, 20, of Calgary has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

    "The Calgary Police Service would like to assure citizens in the area that they do not believe anyone is in further danger," said a news release on Saturday. The suspect had been visiting a home in the area, but the attack was random, police added.

