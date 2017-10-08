Food Network Video Leaves People Dazed And Confused

You know what makes a visionary? Giving people something didn't even know they wanted yet.
Just watch and be amazed:
Her perky attitude and the delightfully awkward video has divided a nation.
Is it a joke? A subtle critique on consumerism?
Some people were questioning whether they've been ignorant to a growing problem.
Wondering just how much time is actually saved.
Humble-bragging about their own finesse with a knife.
Laughing because they've mastered what klutzes like us haven't.
Or offering "hacks" of their own.
Whether people are jotting down notes on also becoming a "sandwich master" or wondering if it's real, the video has already garnered 8.6 million views.
