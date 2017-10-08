All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    Food Network Video Leaves People Dazed And Confused

    Step 1: Take some "gluggies" or "dobbies" of peanut butter.

    10/08/2017 15:29 EDT | Updated 6 minutes ago
    The Food Network / Facebook
    The Food Network posted a video of food blogger Bev Cooks offering her take on peanut butter sandwiches on Sept. 26.

    You know what makes a visionary? Giving people something didn't even know they wanted yet.

    Just watch and be amazed:

    Her perky attitude and the delightfully awkward video has divided a nation.

    Is it a joke? A subtle critique on consumerism?

    The Food Network / Facebook

    Some people were questioning whether they've been ignorant to a growing problem.

    Wondering just how much time is actually saved.

    Humble-bragging about their own finesse with a knife.

    Laughing because they've mastered what klutzes like us haven't.

    Or offering "hacks" of their own.

    Whether people are jotting down notes on also becoming a "sandwich master" or wondering if it's real, the video has already garnered 8.6 million views.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:Bev Cookfood hackFood networkLivingpeanut butter sandwich