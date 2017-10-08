Food Network Video Leaves People Dazed And Confused

The Food Network posted a video of food blogger Bev Cooks offering her take on peanut butter sandwiches on Sept. 26.

You know what makes a visionary? Giving people something didn't even know they wanted yet.

Just watch and be amazed:

Her perky attitude and the delightfully awkward video has divided a nation.

Is it a joke? A subtle critique on consumerism?

Some people were questioning whether they've been ignorant to a growing problem.

Wondering just how much time is actually saved.

Humble-bragging about their own finesse with a knife.

Laughing because they've mastered what klutzes like us haven't.

Or offering "hacks" of their own.

Whether people are jotting down notes on also becoming a "sandwich master" or wondering if it's real, the video has already garnered 8.6 million views.

Also On HuffPost: