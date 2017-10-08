Three firefighters putting out an house fire.

CAP-CHAT, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a woman and her two young children are dead after a fire in the small town of Cap-Chat in eastern Quebec.

Police say the 37-year-old woman and her two one-year-old children were pronounced dead in hospital after the fire broke out in their home in the town on the Gaspe Peninsula.

They say emergency services were called to the fire at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police spokeswoman Helene Nepton says a dozen neighbours were evacuated, none of whom were hurt.

The major crimes unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.

