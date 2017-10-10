All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    15-Year-Old Driver Crashes Car In Quebec, Killing 2 Teens

    Five teenage boys were in a car, owned by one of their parents, which crashed into a tree.

    10/10/2017 07:07 EDT | Updated 41 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Onfokus via Getty Images
    The teen could be charged with dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

    JOLIETTE, Que. — Two teens are dead and two are in critical condition after a 15-year-old driver lost control of a vehicle that crashed north of Montreal early Monday morning.

    Quebec provincial police said five teenage boys were in a car, owned by one of their parents, which crashed into a tree in Joliette, Que. at about 2 a.m.

    Two passengers aged 14 and 17 died, while a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old were taken to hospital, where they remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.

    Due in court next month


    Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

    The underage driver suffered only minor injuries.

    After meeting with investigators, he was released on a promise to appear in court.

    He is due in court on Nov. 22 and could be charged with dangerous driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:Joliette QuebecNewsQuebec car crashSurete du Quebec