    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    Body Found In B.C. Woods Identified As Missing Australian Sophie Dowsley: Police

    She was reported missing on July 10.

    10/10/2017 22:33 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    RCMP
    Sophie Dowsley was reported missing on July 10.

    CHILLIWACK, B.C. — The RCMP have confirmed a body found at the base of a waterfall near Agassiz, B.C., is that of a missing hiker from Australia.

    Sophie Dowsley and her partner, 44-year-old Greg Tiffin, were reported missing July 10.

    The hikers were last seen July 8 in the Fraser Valley.

    A search was launched after the couple's vehicle was found unoccupied near Statlu Lake.

    Tiffin's body was found eight days later along with some personal belongings of Dowsley's but it wasn't until Sept. 23 that her body was found in the same area.

    Police say foul play is not suspected in the deaths of either hiker.

