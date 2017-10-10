Canadian Musical Makes $12 Million On Broadway And Now It’s Coming Home

The cast of Come From Away performs at The 71st Annual Tony Awards broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sun. June 11, 2017.

Business is booming for the homegrown hit musical Come From Away on Broadway.

Junkyard Dog Productions announced Tuesday that the Tony Award-winning show has recouped its $12-million investment in less than eight months on the Great White Way.

Co-created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, the show is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks. The remote town provided refuge to 6,579 passengers and crew from 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed.

After being staged in several cities, including Toronto, the show began performances on Broadway on Feb. 18, 2017 and officially opened on March 12. The venue is Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences, producers said.

Come From Away was nominated for seven Tonys and won one for best direction.

It will return to Toronto with an all-Canadian cast at Mirvish Productions' Royal Alexandra Theatre on Feb. 13, 2018.

The show will also hit Winnipeg for a limited four-week engagement, from Jan. 4 to Feb. 3, 2018, at the John Hirsch Mainstage at the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre.

Come From Away is also preparing for a North American tour next year, kicking off at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.

