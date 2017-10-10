Duchess Of Cambridge Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Baby News

We can't imagine what the Duchess of Cambridge has been going through as she's suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, but we're happy to report that she looked happy and healthy at her first public appearance since it was announced she and Prince William are expecting their third child.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge takes part in a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate World Mental Health Day in central London on October 10, 2017.

On Tuesday, Middleton, 35, attended a reception at Buckingham Palace for World Mental Health Day, marking the first time she's been seen in public since August 30.

The Duchess of Cambridge - expecting her third baby - at tonight's reception. It's her first public appearance since August 30. pic.twitter.com/QYooc0iLYp — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 10, 2017

Although still reportedly dealing with severe morning sickness, Kate worked the event like a pro, greeting dignitaries while wearing a long dress by Temperley that showed a hint of a baby bump.

We already knew that the duchess would appear at Buckingham Palace, as it was announced by Kensington Palace back in September, but it's no coincidence that she chose this event to mark her return to the spotlight.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Sunken Garden in the grounds of Kensington Palace on August 30, 2017 in London, England.

Mental health has been an important issue for the duchess for the past couple years, and, together with Prince William and Prince Harry, she has worked tirelessly to end the stigma surrounding mental health and to encourage young people to speak out when they're dealing with mental health issues.

One of their initiatives that's close to the duchess' heart is Heads Together, a mental health campaign whose aim is to challenge mental health stigma and change how it is perceived.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge & Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge hand out water to runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon on April 23, 2017 in London, England.

Just hours before his wife made her appearance, Prince William told guests at a St James's Palace reception that it was Kate who was the brainchild behind the campaign.

"When Catherine, Harry and I launched Heads Together, it is fair to say that we were ambitious about what it could achieve," William said.

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge take part in a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate World Mental Health Day in central London on October 10, 2017.

"It was Catherine who first realized that all three of us were working on mental health in our individual areas of focus. She had seen that at the core of adult issues like addiction and family breakdown, unresolved childhood mental health issues were often part of the problem."

Prince William speaks at a reception on World Mental Health Day to celebrate the impact of the Heads Together Charity at St James's Palace on October 10, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Gety Images)

In a video released a few weeks ago, the duchess encouraged children to open up about their mental health.

The campaign features an animated film co-produced by children & teachers, and includes an introduction by The Duchess, Patron of @AFNCCF. pic.twitter.com/hIkB6UCy8x — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 18, 2017

"It helps us all talk about our mental health," Kate says in the video "What to say and who to talk to when we have feelings that are too big to manage on our own. And how to listen and help if one of our friends is finding things difficult. Sometimes it's just a simple conversation that can make things better."