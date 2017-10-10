If you have even a passing interest in the Royal Family, you've no doubt noticed how cute Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's kids are.

We mean, look at the adorableness going on here:

Prince George, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, July 21. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

And if you're more than familiar with all things Prince George and Princess Charlotte, you've definitely noticed their cute AF wardrobe.

You wouldn't be the only one clamouring for the royal kids' clothes.

According to eBay, via Hello, both the wee prince and princess have a major influence on people's spending habits. Specifically, Charlotte, 2, has the biggest fashion-influencing power, while older brother George, 4, has influence when it comes to buying power.

For example, royal watchers fell in love with the blue sweater (also known as a jumper in the U.K.) George wore while on the royal tour of Canada last year. So much so, the sweater, by Spanish brand Pepa & Co, was the most searched-for royal outfit of 2016, sparking a 200 per cent increase in searches for "blue jumper."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016.

And in 2015, the blue sweater George wore to meet his little sister soon after she was born sold out just hours after he was spotted wearing it.

Prince William and his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, Britain May 2, 2015.

Naturally, George's younger sister also yields power with her clothes too.

According to Hello, Charlotte increased sales ten times more than usual when she celebrated her birthday this year. A photo the Royal Family released of Charlotte wearing a yellow cardigan to mark the occasion helped make her outfit become the most-searched for royal outfit in the last 12 months.

"Her yellow cardigan worn in her birthday picture sparked the biggest percentage increase in searches for an item of clothing worn by any royal," an eBay spokesperson noted. Naturally, the cardigan, from U.K. department store John Lewis, sold out.

Princess Charlotte, in a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

But it's George who outshines his sister in the sales department, as Hello notes that nearly 1,500 "Prince George"-related items sold on EBay in the last three months, with one item bought every hour, whereas only 500 "Princess Charlotte"-related outfits have sold in the same period.

And while she may not be a royal (yet), Meghan Markle also seems to be driving sales whenever she's spotted in public.

The "Suits" actress, who is dating Prince Harry, attended a wheelchair tennis match with her beau at the Invictus Games in Toronto in September, and her outfit — ripped denim jeans, a classic white button-down shirt, an Everlane tote, and sunnies — sold out.

Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle watch the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017.

The 36-year-old also donned a wine-coloured $185 Aritzia dress at the Invictus Games opening ceremony, which soon sold out after pictures of Markle were released online.

What can we say? People like to buy a little bit of "royal" for themselves!

