    • PARENTS

    Sophie Gregoire Trudeau Is Every Oversharing Mom On Facebook, And We Are Here For It

    We all know one.

    10/10/2017 22:15 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    This Thanksgiving weekend, the Trudeau family had plenty of wholesome, outdoorsy, artsy adventures — and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau really wants you to know about it.

    The "spouse of the prime minister" (yes, her official title) posted shots of the family's paintings, hikes and puzzle-making (with matriarch Maggie, no less) ... just like pretty much every other parent on your Facebook feed.

    Nothing like starting a huge puzzle Grandma Margaret brought the kids on a rainy Thanksgiving weekend! Beware: Hadrien might finish it before everyone else.

    Posted by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on Sunday, October 8, 2017

    And much like those longtime friends who you haven't yet blocked from social media because you secretly do want to see how great their kid's cartwheel has become, Sophie's oversharing has a sweetly earnest quality that's hard not to be charmed by.

    Taking advantage of every second as a family on Thanksgiving weekend. Profiter de chaque seconde en famille du week-end de l'Action de grâces.

    Posted by Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on Tuesday, October 10, 2017

    While of course this curated look at the Trudeau family neglects to show, say, their kids staring at iPads (that happens in their house too, right?), it did make us think for a few moments about everything we're grateful for too.

