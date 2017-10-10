Tracee Ellis Ross is turning her hand to fashion design with her debut clothing collection -- a capsule holiday line for J.C. Penney.
The actress and TV host has teamed up with the department store chain on 'Tracee Ellis Ross for J. C. Penney' -- a limited-edition capsule collection of womenswear, accessories and home decor items.
I'm soooooo excited to announce that I've partnered with @JCPenney to create a holiday collection that I hope empowers women to embrace their joyful spirit. Each piece was imagined and designed by me! Prices range from $9-$75, and sizes range from Small to 3X — for everybody and every body! Available November 12 only at JCPenney! #TER4JCP Photo by @TerryTsiolis Hair by @MarciaHamilton Makeup by @StephenSollitto
The star took to Instagram to share the news directly with her 3.8 million followers, posting photos of herself posing in some of the partywear-inspired pieces she has created for the brand. "I'm soooooo excited to announce that I've partnered with @JCPenney to create a holiday collection that I hope empowers women to embrace their joyful spirit," she wrote. "Each piece was imagined and designed by me!"
Launching on November 12, the collection includes 30 womenswear pieces, with highlights including the sequined pink 'Glow Dress', a slick 'Heaven Tux' jacket and a body-con 'Kindness Dress.' The collection is priced from $9 to $75, and inclusively sized, with options ranging from small to 3X.
It has been a busy year for the actress, whose sitcom "Black-ish" returned to ABC for its fourth season this October. She has also had plenty of modeling work, starring in Kenzo's Spring/Summer 2017 ad campaign alongside "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams and musician Kelsey Lu.
Also on HuffPost: