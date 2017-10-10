Tracee Ellis Ross attends 'Black-ish' at The Paley Center for Media on October 9, 2017 in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross is turning her hand to fashion design with her debut clothing collection -- a capsule holiday line for J.C. Penney.

The actress and TV host has teamed up with the department store chain on 'Tracee Ellis Ross for J. C. Penney' -- a limited-edition capsule collection of womenswear, accessories and home decor items.

The star took to Instagram to share the news directly with her 3.8 million followers, posting photos of herself posing in some of the partywear-inspired pieces she has created for the brand. "I'm soooooo excited to announce that I've partnered with @JCPenney to create a holiday collection that I hope empowers women to embrace their joyful spirit," she wrote. "Each piece was imagined and designed by me!"

GET YOUR GLOW ON with the #glowdress, $74 one of the 45 pieces in my holiday collection available November 12 exclusively at @JCPenney! #TER4JCP Photo by @TerryTsiolis A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Launching on November 12, the collection includes 30 womenswear pieces, with highlights including the sequined pink 'Glow Dress', a slick 'Heaven Tux' jacket and a body-con 'Kindness Dress.' The collection is priced from $9 to $75, and inclusively sized, with options ranging from small to 3X.

FOR EVERYBODY AND EVERY BODY ~ #HeavenTux Tux jacket $59, Tux pant $59 Sizes range from Small to 3X Available November 12 only at @JCPenney! #TER4JCP Photo by @TerryTsiolis A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

It has been a busy year for the actress, whose sitcom "Black-ish" returned to ABC for its fourth season this October. She has also had plenty of modeling work, starring in Kenzo's Spring/Summer 2017 ad campaign alongside "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams and musician Kelsey Lu.

