Archie Andrews, do we come to Riverdale and dis Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe?
In an interview yesterday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on The CW show "Riverdale," — which had its season 2 premiere yesterday — told the hosts that Vancouver, where the show is filmed, "can get kind of boring."
Check it out, at the 33:10 mark:
Archie, you might have a point.
We mean ... check out that view you're forced to look at every day.
BO-RING.
And that weather?
YECH. (Although to be fair, the weather can be a downer a lot of the time.)
Plus, there is nothing to do in Vancouver.
You can't, like, play in giant charity sports games.
Or skateboard down the streets.
KJ and Casey in Vancouver @kj_apa @CaseyCott pic.twitter.com/WnQNHuKkJG— Riverdale (@RiverdaleNews12) June 27, 2017
Or even see any halfway decent music.
New photo of Casey and KJ Apa at the Guns N' Roses concert last night in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/fGgc7g8DDU— Casey Cott Fans (@CaseyCottFans) September 2, 2017
His costars seem similarly unimpressed. Here's Asha Bromfield, who plays Melody Valentine, obviously shocked at how mind-numbingly boring Vancouver can be.
We know she's Canadian and all, but people have standards.
Alright alright, we'll stop. Vancouver is amazing, and so is "Riverdale."
But seriously KJ, remember for a minute where you're living before you start slamming the town.
Your Canadian fans love you ... and we want to keep it that way.
