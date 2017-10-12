KJ Apa takes a selfie with fans after the Legends And Stars: Whitecaps FC Charity Alumni match at BC Place on September 16, 2017 in Vancouver. (Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Archie Andrews, do we come to Riverdale and dis Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe?

In an interview yesterday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on The CW show "Riverdale," — which had its season 2 premiere yesterday — told the hosts that Vancouver, where the show is filmed, "can get kind of boring."

Check it out, at the 33:10 mark:

Archie, you might have a point.

We mean ... check out that view you're forced to look at every day.

BO-RING.

And that weather?

YECH. (Although to be fair, the weather can be a downer a lot of the time.)

Plus, there is nothing to do in Vancouver.

You can't, like, play in giant charity sports games.

Actor KJ Apa takes a selfie with fans after the Legends And Stars: Whitecaps FC Charity Alumni match at BC Place on September 16, 2017 in Vancouver. (Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Or skateboard down the streets.

Or even see any halfway decent music.

New photo of Casey and KJ Apa at the Guns N' Roses concert last night in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/fGgc7g8DDU — Casey Cott Fans (@CaseyCottFans) September 2, 2017

His costars seem similarly unimpressed. Here's Asha Bromfield, who plays Melody Valentine, obviously shocked at how mind-numbingly boring Vancouver can be.

Moksha: The God State. Eternal, pure energy. Transcending rebirth. 📸 @jessicarsipos A post shared by ASHA (@ashabrom) on Dec 14, 2016 at 9:50pm PST

We know she's Canadian and all, but people have standards.

Alright alright, we'll stop. Vancouver is amazing, and so is "Riverdale."

But seriously KJ, remember for a minute where you're living before you start slamming the town.

Your Canadian fans love you ... and we want to keep it that way.

