    • LIVING

    KJ Apa, Who Plays Archie Andrews, Calls Vancouver Boring, And Boy, Does He Nail It

    DULLSVILLE.

    10/12/2017 13:48 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Getty Images
    KJ Apa takes a selfie with fans after the Legends And Stars: Whitecaps FC Charity Alumni match at BC Place on September 16, 2017 in Vancouver. (Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

    Archie Andrews, do we come to Riverdale and dis Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe?

    In an interview yesterday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," KJ Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on The CW show "Riverdale," — which had its season 2 premiere yesterday — told the hosts that Vancouver, where the show is filmed, "can get kind of boring."

    Check it out, at the 33:10 mark:

    Archie, you might have a point.

    We mean ... check out that view you're forced to look at every day.

    ronniechua via Getty Images

    BO-RING.

    And that weather?

    annhfhung via Getty Images

    YECH. (Although to be fair, the weather can be a downer a lot of the time.)

    Plus, there is nothing to do in Vancouver.

    Getty Images

    You can't, like, play in giant charity sports games.

    Getty Images
    Actor KJ Apa takes a selfie with fans after the Legends And Stars: Whitecaps FC Charity Alumni match at BC Place on September 16, 2017 in Vancouver. (Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

    Or skateboard down the streets.

    Or even see any halfway decent music.

    His costars seem similarly unimpressed. Here's Asha Bromfield, who plays Melody Valentine, obviously shocked at how mind-numbingly boring Vancouver can be.

    Moksha: The God State. Eternal, pure energy. Transcending rebirth. 📸 @jessicarsipos

    A post shared by ASHA (@ashabrom) on

    We know she's Canadian and all, but people have standards.

    Alright alright, we'll stop. Vancouver is amazing, and so is "Riverdale."

    But seriously KJ, remember for a minute where you're living before you start slamming the town.

    Your Canadian fans love you ... and we want to keep it that way.

    MORE:archie andrews vancouver boringBritish Columbiais vancouver boringkj apakj apa vancouverkj apa vancouver boringLivingriverdaleriverdale vancouver