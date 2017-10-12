All Sections
    • NEWS

    Gas Balloon Race Ends In Emergency Landing In Labrador

    The fire chief said he thought the initial call was a prank.

    10/12/2017 11:32 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Lucas Jackson / Reuters
    Hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015.

    LABRADOR CITY, N.L. — Rescue officials are working to recover a gas balloon from woods near the Quebec-Labrador border after a record-shattering balloon odyssey across the continent ended in an emergency landing in the remote region.

    Joe Power, fire chief of the Labrador City Fire Rescue, says attempts are underway to free the gas balloon from an isolated ridge about a kilometre from Lake Lorraine.

    Two Swiss pilots taking part in a gas balloon distance race landed near the northern Quebec border after travelling 3,666 kilometres from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

    Pilots rescued, air balloon hasn't been recovered


    Power says when he received a call from Switzerland Tuesday morning about the emergency landing he thought it was a prank.

    But after confirming the landing with the America's Challenge race marshal, Power says the fire department worked quickly with the province, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and officials at the nearby Wabush mine to co-ordinate a rescue.

    He says the Swiss pilots were rescued by helicopter Tuesday morning but recovering the large air balloon has proven more difficult.

