This is your annual reminder that fall is the most glorious part of the year because it makes Canada look like this:
Fall in the Canadian Rockies is my favorite time up there. On our recent trip we spent 2 1/2 weeks there and experienced a lot of beautiful places but I am a little sad I didn't make it back here to Mount Assiniboine again. Definitely one of my favorite places in the Rockies. Do you have a favorite place in the Canadian Rockies?
It's the best season. Somebody enshrine this fact in the constitution or something because just look at these colours:
Fall in Cape Breton
Sur le sentier de la Montagne à Coton à Saint-Pascal, les couleurs automnales rendent ce paysage de buttes et de champs encore plus beau. | Fall landscape in the Kamouraska region in Quebec.
Whether it's a big city skyline or the Canadian Rockies, fall just makes this country heckin' majestic:
For me it's hiking, hiking is my life, love and passion, can never go more than 3-4 days without a good hike!
Sure, winter can look nice:
Spring and summer aren't too shabby, either:
#country #field #road #spring #showers #storm #flatland #panoramic #canada #sunset #moon #rainbow #doublerainbow #prairie
But they just don't compare to this:
These trees though 😍 #fallincanada🍁
Enjoy it before everything turns into this:
Canada at its least beautiful. #slush
