    • NEWS

    Just A Friendly Reminder That Fall Makes Canada Look Spectacularly Good

    Summer has nothing on this.

    10/12/2017 14:45 EDT | Updated 35 minutes ago
    LeoPatrizi via Getty Images
    A couple enjoys a ride on a canoe in Algonquin Park in Ontario.

    Hi!

    This is your annual reminder that fall is the most glorious part of the year because it makes Canada look like this:


    It's the best season. Somebody enshrine this fact in the constitution or something because just look at these colours:


    Fall in Cape Breton

    Autumnal Bliss. @enchanted.forest, enjoying some quiet time in Hinton, Alberta. Via @treesandcabins / #thecabinchronicles

    A post shared by The Cabin Chronicles™ (@thecabinchronicles) on


    Whether it's a big city skyline or the Canadian Rockies, fall just makes this country heckin' majestic:


    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Sure, winter can look nice:


    sprokop via Getty Images
    The sun shines over Lake Louise, Alta.

    Getty Images/EyeEm
    The majestic mountains of Banff, Alta.

    Spring and summer aren't too shabby, either:


    #englishbay #vancouver #spring #canada #잉글리쉬베이 #캐나다

    A post shared by Bryan Park (@_bpark) on


    But they just don't compare to this:


    #fallincanada🍁

    A post shared by Cindi Keith (@ckeith001) on

    Enjoy it before everything turns into this:


    MORE:AlbertaBCcanada fall picturesfall photosNewsvideo