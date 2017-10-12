Serena Williams attends the launch of the Burberry DK88 Bag on May 2, 2017 in New York City.

Serena Williams has fully embraced motherhood and is loving every minute of it.

On Wednesday, the new mom shared a sweet video of her six-week-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, with her fans on Snapchat. And while the infant's chubby cheeks and dark curly hair were enough to steal our hearts, we couldn't help but notice how stunning (and well-rested) Williams looked as she planted a gentle kiss on her daughter's head.

A post shared by Beyoncé, Solange and others (@formation.tour.2016) on Oct 11, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Baby Alexis has been a social media star ever since she was born on Sept. 1. Not only have Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, been publicly documenting their daughter's growth, but they also set up Twitter and Instagram accounts for her, providing us with plenty of aww-worthy photos.

See for yourself:

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Williams' latest Snapchat video of Alexis comes just one day after she announced she would make her comeback to tennis at the 2018 Australian Open in January. This makes sense, considering how meaningful the annual event is to the 36-year-old athlete.

Williams' previously beat her famous sister Venus at the tournament while pregnant and purposely gave her daughter the same initials as the event.

Fun fact my daughters initials are AO as in the Aussie open she won with me @AustralianOpen — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 28, 2017

"We have a special relationship with Serena, the Williams family, both her and Venus," said tournament director Craig Tiley. "She wants to come back in 2018 and defend her title. Obviously, at training now, there is several months to go and it will be up to her as far as where she is with her fitness."

Although it's only been six weeks since she gave birth, Williams already looks like she's in great shape as evidenced by a photo she shared less than a month after welcoming her daughter.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

People magazine noted that Williams previously revealed her plans to compete at the 2018 Australian Open. Back in July during a TED 2017 Conference in Vancouver, the tennis pro said, "I definitely plan on coming back. I'm not done yet. If [Venus is] still playing, I know I can play. This is just a new part of my life. My baby's going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me."

Also on HuffPost: