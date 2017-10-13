All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Brian Bonney, Former B.C. Director, Pleads Guilty In Vote-Getting Scandal

    He plead guilty to breach of trust in the partisan outreach scandal.

    10/13/2017 20:50 EDT | Updated 16 minutes ago
    • The Canadian Press
    Brian Bonney / Twitter
    Brian Bonney, former B.C. liberal communications director pleaded guilty to criminal charges relating to vote-getting scandal to win ethnic votes during 2013 election.

    VANCOUVER — A former communications director for British Columbia's previous Liberal government has pleaded guilty to a criminal charge in connection with a vote-getting scandal.

    Brian Bonney was charged with breach of trust in May 2016 for his involvement in a strategy to win ethnic votes for then-premier Christy Clark's Liberals in the 2013 election.

    Special prosecutor David Butcher says Bonney has pleaded guilty to the charge on Thursday ahead of a trial that was scheduled to begin next week.

    Butcher says a sentencing hearing will be Dec. 6 and 7, and the Crown will provide details of the investigation at that time.

    The so-called quick vote strategy allegedly used government resources to help woo multicultural voters.

    Clark apologized for the plan in the legislature, saying it was a serious mistake.

    More on the most recent B.C. elections:

