LAVAL, Que. — Four empty cars from a derailed freight train plunged into a river Thursday night in Laval, Que.

The derailment happened at about 9 p.m. near the entrance to the Sophie-Masson bridge, which connects Laval and Terrebonne.

The Terrebonne fire department said there were no injuries in the derailment and that the freight cars which usually carry cement were empty at the time of the accident.

Bridge damaged

Division fire chief Eric Harnois said the 107-car train belongs to the Quebec-Gatineau Railway company.

He said both the company and the fire department were trying to stabilize the other freight cars.

Harnois said the bridge over the Milles Iles river was damaged by the derailment and engineers will be called in to determine whether it is safe.

There was no immediate word on what caused the derailment.

