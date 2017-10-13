Gaetan Barrette said he did not know that his son was not permitted to drive because of a suspended licence.

MONTREAL — A son of Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette has been arrested in connection with a hit and run involving a cyclist in Montreal early Friday.

Barrette's office issued a statement confirming the arrest of Geoffroy Barrette, 23.

"I learned the news of my son's arrest when I woke up this morning," Barrette said. "I was shocked and my first thoughts were immediately for the victim and his family."

Barrette said he did not know that his son was not permitted to drive because of a suspended licence.

Cyclist suffered serious head injuries

"My son, who I will accompany as any parent, will now have to answer for his actions," he added.

Montreal police said the suspect had a suspended licence and was behind the wheel of a vehicle belonging to his father.

They did not release the identity of the man but said he was taken into custody at 5 a.m. for questioning.

The cyclist wasn't wearing a helmet and suffered serious head injuries, but is expected to survive.

Quebec health Minister Gaetan Barrette at a press conference in Montreal, Que. on Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Police tracked down the vehicle a few kilometres away after witnesses noted the plates on the vehicle.

Barrette, who retained the health portfolio in a recent Quebec cabinet shuffle, has represented the Montreal-area riding of La Piniere for the Liberals since 2014.

