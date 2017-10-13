There's No Escaping The Pure Joy In Linkin Park's 'Carpool Karaoke'

"This is probably the greatest day of my life right now," Chester Bennington says towards the beginning of his "Carpool Karaoke" episode with his bandmates and comedian Ken Jeong.

And the smile on his face says it all as he, Jeong, Mike Shinoda and Joe Hahn go through a repertoire of Linkin Park classics, along with sing-alongable hits like "Hey Ya," "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," and more.

Of course, under this whole episode (which aired with his family's blessings) lies the terrible knowledge that Bennington killed himself a week after it was taped.

One of the more heartbreaking moments comes as he speaks to Jeong about his kids, noting, "For me I just want my kids to find something that they're passionate about."

Chester Bennington, wife Talinda Bentley and children at Nickelodeon's 22nd Annual Kid's Choice Awards. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

But it isn't all notes of sadness by any means. In one memorable scene, Bennington teaches Jeong how to "scring" (that's scream-sing for the uninitiated), and it not only shows off Chester's immense talent, but Jeong's as well — you can see it in the band's reaction.

In messages to fans since his death, Bennington's wife Talinda has been encouraging people to speak out about depression, creating the One More Light fund (which gives money to people in need, such as hurricane victims) to honour him.

She's also made a point to emphasize that depression doesn't always look how we expect it to.

My next tweet is the most personal tweet I have ever done. I'm showing this so that you know that depression doesn't have a face or a mood. — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #fuckdepression #MakeChesterProud pic.twitter.com/VW44eOER4k — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 16, 2017

In response to that video, one commenter noted, "I've been a depressed person for so many years. I laugh & make others Laugh. But i know what's happening inside my mind. @ TalindaB."

Despite his laughter, despite his loving family, depression consumed Bennington, and his wife wants people to know that they can reach out for help.

Watch the joy-filled episode in full here: