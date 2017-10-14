33-Year Old Dies After Falling During Rappelling Event In Montreal

Ambulances outside of Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal, on April 26, 2015. On Saturday, a 33-year old man died after falling 5 storeys during a rappelling event in Downtown Montreal.

Montreal's ambulance service says a 33-year-old man has died after falling five storeys from a downtown building.

Stephane Smith of Urgences Sante says the man was participating in a demonstration that involved rappelling down a building using ropes.

The event had been part of a fundraiser for Amnesty International Canada's francophone division.

The human rights group announced on their Facebook page that the event had been cancelled.

Paramedics were called to the scene at about 10 a.m. but were unable to revive the man.

Two people were also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

A spokesperson for Quebec's workplace health and safety board said a team had been sent to investigate the incident.

Diane Thibault said it was unclear whether the man had been a participant or a worker.

