Canada's Lionel Sanders Comes In 2nd At Ironman World Championships

Lionel Sanders of Canada cools down during the IRONMAN World Championship on October 14, 2017 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

German Patrick Lange produced a sizzling marathon run, charging to victory in a course record time while Swiss Daniela Ryf claimed a third successive victory in the women's event at the triathlon Ironman World Championship in Hawaii on Saturday.

Lange came off the 180-km bike leg more than nine minutes behind Canadian Lionel Sanders and still trailed by more than six minutes halfway through the 42.2-km run.

But he turned on the afterburners to pass a shuffling Sanders less than five kilometres from home and looked amazingly fresh as he charged to victory.

Lange grabbed a German flag from a spectator before breaking the tape in eight hours, one minute and 40 seconds in front of a cheering crowd in Kailua-Kona. He was more than two minutes faster than the record set by Australia's Craig Alexander in 2011.

From time to time you think someone is hitting with a baseball beneath your knees and you just want to drop out. Patrick Lange

"It's everything I ever dreamed of. Oh my god, I cannot believe it," Lange said. "I always, always, always since I was a child dreamed to have this crown."

Not that it was as easy as it looked.

"From time to time you think someone is hitting with a baseball beneath your knees and you just want to drop out," he said. "I had to fight so hard."

Sanders, who took up triathlon eight years ago in an effort to beat a drug problem, held on for second place, while Briton David McNamee finished third, with Sebastian Kienle in fourth.

"It was a tough day," Sanders told the Windsor Star at the finish line. "I gave everything I had. I had nothing else."

In response to the finish-line announcer noting he almost collapsed after finishing, "You're darn right I did. I'm not going to be able to walk for probably a week. It's tough just standing here, quite frankly.

"But I love this stuff."

Patrick Lange of Germany (centre) celebrates after winning the IRONMAN World Championship along with Lionel Sanders (left) who finished second and David McNamee (right) who finished third on October 14, 2017 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images for IRONMAN)

Lange, 31, who finished third last year, continued Germany's recent dominance of the event, with Jan Frodeno winning in 2015 and 2016, while Kienle won in 2014.

Frodeno, who reached the second transition in fourth place, slowed to a walk shortly after starting the run.

Ryf took the lead late in the bike leg and was never threatened during the run as she romped to an emphatic victory over Briton Lucy Charles in second place, nearly nine minutes behind.

"It was the hardest I've ever had to fight for a win," Ryf said after finishing in 8:50:47.

"I felt really bad at the start of the bike, and I didn't know what would come. I thought I'd just give my all in the last 40k and didn't even think about the run."

