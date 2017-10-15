It's a work-life balance question most people will never have to answer: keep your job or become a princess?

In light of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent effusive public displays of affection during the Invictus Games in Toronto — not to mention her love-soaked interview in Vanity Fair — rumours of her engagement to the royal are flying.

And today, the Daily Star Sunday reported that the actress had quit her job on "Suits", in which she plays associate Rachel Zane, in order to make the relationship official.

According to the tabloid, Markle, 36, told the show's producers she would not be coming back for the eighth season, apparently because it would conflict with her upcoming "role" as a princess. It had previously been reported by the Daily Mail that her contract only ran until the end of 2017.

But while the thought of another royal wedding, particularly one involving the beloved ginger prince, might thrill many people, fans of "Suits" are not down for it.

"I can't deal with Suits with no Rachel Zane," wrote one on Twitter.

I ship meghan markle and prince harry but if they get married then meghan won't be in suits and I can't deal with suits with no rachel zane — crocodile dundee (@ailsa_watson) October 8, 2017

Plenty of others chimed in, expressing their love for the actress and asking if there isn't a way for Markle to both work and be married.

Never watched a series before until now and I've watched 2 seasons in less than a week 🤓 #Suits it's Meghan Markle 😍 pic.twitter.com/nt1XfSaYZy — Jessica Linehan (@jesslinehan) October 8, 2017

FYI @LoniLove the 7 seasons @Suits_USA is one of the BEST shows on USA, you should check it out... And I cant imagine them writing Rachel off @meghanmarkle PLEASE find a way to stay on the show. Suits = TV time with the hubby! We love it! — Genell Higgins (@CheckTheDossier) October 12, 2017

And there have been some other novel ideas that as Canadians, we really aren't going to disagree with.

I think #Suits should air forever and ever and Prince Harry should move here for @MeghanMarkle's convenience. He is Canada's prince too! — Tara Gostling (@TCTBlogger) September 25, 2017

Markle has already seemingly made some concessions since starting to date the fifth-in-line to the throne, including shutting down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, earlier this year.

"Meghan is going through big changes in her life," a source said at the time. "The Tig was always just a fun vanity project, but it wasn't her future."

Britain's Prince Harry arrives with girlfriend Meghan Markle to the Invictus Games in Toronto, on Sept. 25, 2017.

And according to Express, it's simply the rules when you become a royal.

"The life of a princess is a busy one, and Meghan would be busy with meetings, official trips abroad and appearances," the paper wrote in September. "There would also be a conflict of interest, as royals are not allowed to promote commercial interests."

Since everyone will be watching the situation closely, we're sure an answer will come shortly. For now, Rachel Zane fans, just enjoy every last scene.

Keep Up With The Royals

Get our weekly email round-up of all things Royal.



Previously on HuffPost: