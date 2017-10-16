All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS

    Airbus Group Buys Majority Stake In Bombardier CSeries Program

    The Quebec government will still own 19 per cent.

    10/16/2017 19:00 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press
    Bombardier employees work on CSeries 300 jets at the company's plant in Mirabel, Que., on Sept. 28, 2017. Bombardier has announced it will partner with Netherlands-based aerospace giant Airbus on its CSeries program.

    MONTREAL — European aircraft giant Airbus Group is buying a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries program.

    The two aircraft manufacturers announced the partnership Monday evening, weeks after the United States announced 300 per cent preliminary duties on exports of the aircraft following a complaint from Airbus rival Boeing.

    The CSeries headquarters will remain in the Montreal area but a second assembly line for the 100- to 150-seat plane will be set up at Airbus' facility in Alabama.

    The partnership is expected to result in significant CSeries production costs savings by leveraging Airbus' supply chain expertise.

    Airbus will acquire a 50.01 per cent interest in the CSeries Aircraft Limited Partnership (CSALP), which manufactures and sells the plane.

    Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) will own 31 per cent and the Quebec government's investment agency will hold 19 per cent.

    Previously on HuffPost:

    MORE:airbus bombardierAirbus GroupBombardierbombardier cseriesBusinessDefenceNationalNewsTradeTransport