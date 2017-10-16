Kate Middleton Dancing With Paddington Bear Is The Most English Thing Ever

In what is probably the most English thing to have ever happened, Kate Middleton took up Paddington Bear's offer of a dance at London's Paddington station.

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince William and Prince Harry, met the famous bear Monday during a surprise appearance at the train station to support several of their charities.

Britain's Prince William watches as his wife Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge dances with a costumed figure of Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station, as they attend the Charities Forum in London, October 16, 2017.

The royals also met with some children — 130 attended the event — linked to the royals' charities such as Place2Be, East Anglia's Children's Hospices, Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families.

The three royals also met actor Hugh Bonneville and others from the cast of the new movie "Paddington 2."

Britain's Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Harry stand next to a costumed figure of Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station, as they attend the Charities Forum in London, October 16, 2017.

According to People magazine, Kate, 35, wasn't expected to attend the event as she is reportedly still suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe morning sickness.

But the mom-of-two, who's expecting her third child next spring, looked happy and healthy as she danced with the adorable bear on the train platform.

Britain's Prince William watches as his wife Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge dances with a costumed figure of Paddington bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station, as they attend the Charities Forum in London, October 16, 2017.

Just look at that perfect twirl:

Watch: Dancing queen? Kate is taken for a dance by Paddington bear before she waves off a vintage train pic.twitter.com/sfxqwUg089 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) October 16, 2017

Despite her morning sickness, the duchess has been slowly making her way back into the spotlight. Last week, Kate made her first public appearance since Kensington Palace announced she and William were expecting at a Buckingham Palace reception for World Mental Health Day.

According to the Telegraph, a spokeswoman for the palace said the duchess is "better, but she's still suffering."

Keep Up With The Royals

Get our weekly email round-up of all things Royal.



Also on HuffPost: