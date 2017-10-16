Getty Images/iStockphoto
The toddler years are likely the last time parents will have the chance to dress their little ones in whatever costume they like. After all, once your child starts developing opinions, it can be pretty hard to convince them that dressing up as a Bilbo Baggins for Halloween is a good idea.
So to make the last years count, we've rounded up 19 outstanding toddler Halloween costumes to inspire you. From a Pac-Man ghost to Agnes from "Despicable Me," these genius outfit ideas will make you say, "Why didn't I think of that?"
Elliott from "E.T."
Flying monkey from "The Wizard of Oz"
Baby-bot
Nacho Libre
Agnes from "Despicable Me"
Wednesday Addams
Run DMC
Chewbacca
Mouse in a mousetrap
Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh
The Magic School Bus
Krillin from "Dragon Ball Z"
A scuba diver
Beemo from "Adventure Time"
Donald Duck
Rosie the Riveter
Pac-Man ghost
The Very Hungry Caterpillar
David Bowie
