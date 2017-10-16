The toddler years are likely the last time parents will have the chance to dress their little ones in whatever costume they like. After all, once your child starts developing opinions, it can be pretty hard to convince them that dressing up as a Bilbo Baggins for Halloween is a good idea.

A post shared by Family & Finances & Food-Anita (@anita_livelikeyouarerich) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

So to make the last years count, we've rounded up 19 outstanding toddler Halloween costumes to inspire you. From a Pac-Man ghost to Agnes from "Despicable Me," these genius outfit ideas will make you say, "Why didn't I think of that?"

Elliott from "E.T."

A post shared by Oh, Poppycock! (@katthegreek) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:01pm PDT

Flying monkey from "The Wizard of Oz"

A post shared by Stefanie Sayao (@stefscreations) on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Baby-bot

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀Natural HIGH (@naturalhighblog) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:47pm PDT

Nacho Libre

A post shared by Stefanie Sayao (@stefscreations) on Oct 4, 2017 at 10:44am PDT

Agnes from "Despicable Me"

A post shared by Carla Rebeca Roman-Muralles 🌻 (@carlaahh) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

Wednesday Addams

A post shared by Laura 🌻 (@lauraheartslola) on Oct 15, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Run DMC

A post shared by RhyLA Jhené (@rhylababy) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:45pm PDT

Chewbacca

A post shared by A I S H A | EBRAHIM (@aishebrahim) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:06pm PDT

Mouse in a mousetrap

A post shared by Aidee Salinas (@aideeariadna) on Oct 31, 2016 at 9:32pm PDT

Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh

A post shared by Ginger Swan Lindsey (@gingerswanlindsey) on Oct 31, 2016 at 6:16pm PDT

The Magic School Bus

A post shared by Stefanie Sayao (@stefscreations) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:54pm PDT

Krillin from "Dragon Ball Z"

A post shared by Joyce 盈盈 Goh (@beautyying) on Oct 30, 2016 at 11:16pm PDT

A scuba diver

A post shared by Nina (@fluffyprincess) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:23am PST

Beemo from "Adventure Time"

A post shared by Lacie Hill (@laciekalexis) on Nov 8, 2016 at 7:26am PST

Donald Duck

A post shared by @babyboydutta on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

Rosie the Riveter

A post shared by VIM & VIGR (@vimvigr) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:34pm PDT

Pac-Man ghost

A post shared by Madison Bauer (@madisonjbauer) on Oct 3, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

A post shared by Hannah Matthew (@_hannahmatthew) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:24pm PDT

David Bowie

A post shared by Aimée Castle (@aimeecastle) on Oct 31, 2016 at 5:14pm PDT

Also on HuffPost: