    PARENTS

    Toddler Halloween Costumes That Are Pure Genius

    These ideas will make you say, “Why didn’t I think of that?”

    10/16/2017 13:52 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    The toddler years are likely the last time parents will have the chance to dress their little ones in whatever costume they like. After all, once your child starts developing opinions, it can be pretty hard to convince them that dressing up as a Bilbo Baggins for Halloween is a good idea.

    So to make the last years count, we've rounded up 19 outstanding toddler Halloween costumes to inspire you. From a Pac-Man ghost to Agnes from "Despicable Me," these genius outfit ideas will make you say, "Why didn't I think of that?"

    Elliott from "E.T."


    A post shared by Oh, Poppycock! (@katthegreek) on

    Flying monkey from "The Wizard of Oz"


    Baby-bot


    Nacho Libre


    Agnes from "Despicable Me"


    Wednesday Addams


    A post shared by Laura 🌻 (@lauraheartslola) on

    Run DMC


    A post shared by RhyLA Jhené (@rhylababy) on

    Chewbacca


    Mouse in a mousetrap


    A post shared by Aidee Salinas (@aideeariadna) on

    Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh


    The Magic School Bus


    Krillin from "Dragon Ball Z"


    A post shared by Joyce 盈盈 Goh (@beautyying) on

    A scuba diver


    A post shared by Nina (@fluffyprincess) on

    Beemo from "Adventure Time"


    A post shared by Lacie Hill (@laciekalexis) on

    Donald Duck


    A post shared by @babyboydutta on

    Rosie the Riveter


    A post shared by VIM & VIGR (@vimvigr) on

    Pac-Man ghost


    The Very Hungry Caterpillar


    David Bowie


    A post shared by Aimée Castle (@aimeecastle) on

