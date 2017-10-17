If you're one of those people who go to several Halloween parties and by the night of Oct. 31 you're lazy AF, sweat not.

There are some legit, easy DIY costumes that you can create in just two simple steps. Whether you live (or die) for this haunted night, you can enjoy your time with the undead by opting for a supremely lazy costume.

1. Offred from "The Handmaid's​ ​Tale"

A post shared by Jennifer Belsher (@love.heels.everything) on Oct 15, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Since this Hulu series has become the new show to binge-watch, how about going as Offred? All you need is a red robe and a white bonnet.

2. Arthur

A post shared by Lauren Riihimaki (@laurdiy) on Oct 2, 2016 at 5:30pm PDT

All you need is a yellow jumper, round glasses and a pair of cute ears to pull off the perfect Arthur.

3. "Atomic Blonde"

A post shared by Lady Ember Brennen Sparks (@ladyemberbsparks) on Aug 11, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Easiest costume ever. Simply pull out your mini LBD, a pair of black thigh-high boots and your black fall coat. If you're blond, great. If not, get a wig and some shades to kick some ass.

4. Regina George from "Mean Girls"

A post shared by 💋 Lauren 💋 (@xxlaurenxx55) on Jul 19, 2014 at 4:47pm PDT

The classic Regina George. All you have to do is cut two holes in a tank top and wear it over a colourful bra or tank top. Just sport the menacing "Mean Girl" look and you're a plastic. Congratulations.

5. Shia LaBeouf

A post shared by 🎀 SHSL YOINK 🐝 (@dinosparkles) on Aug 7, 2016 at 5:41pm PDT

Remember the time Shia LaBeouf wore a paper bag over his head to a film premiere? Now that's an easy Halloween costume!

6. Snapchat filter

A post shared by Megan Sundquist (@misssunkist89) on Oct 29, 2016 at 5:15pm PDT

Most of us are familiar with Snapchat filters, especially the popular deer, butterfly, and flower filters. An easy one to pull off and soothe your lazy soul is the deer filter. Simply apply makeup on your face and nose, and maybe add a pair of antlers. Cute, eh? You could also try the butterfly filter by sporting a gold headband and some glitter over your forehead.

7. Georgie from "It"

A post shared by a n a l u c i a (@anallatas) on Oct 7, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Remember Georgie from the horror movie "It"? All you have to do is wear a yellow raincoat and a red balloon and you're all set to be Pennywise's next victim.

8. Britney Spears

A post shared by Kianna Pedersen🐜🌌 (@beingkianna) on Oct 28, 2016 at 11:30pm PDT

Britney has given us life with her music videos, and her iconic outfits have given us a Halloween costume. You can easily recreate the "...Baby One More Time" outfit with a white shirt, black skirt and grey sweater.

9. Glam Skull

A post shared by Mayra Calleros (@lensmakememories) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

Glam skull makeup is easy to do and all you need is a black dress to complete the look. We're sure you already have all the tools you need to pull this one off.

Also on HuffPost: