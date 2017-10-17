The Fernie Memorial Arena had been closed for emergency repairs to its refrigeration plant.

Three people are confirmed dead after an ammonia leak at the Fernie Memorial Arena in southeastern B.C.

Emergency crews were still on scene Tuesday evening when the city issued a news release confirming the fatalities.

"The site has been secured, however crews are still unable to safely enter the facility," said officials, adding that the city is working to "acquire additional specialized resources to deal with the hazardous situation."

Ammonia is used in large-scale refrigeration systems, such as in ice rinks, and changes from liquid to gas form once it's released into the air. The Fernie arena was closed Tuesday for emergency repairs to its refrigeration plant.

Homes around the rink were evacuated after the leak, and people who were affected were asked to move to a drop-in centre.