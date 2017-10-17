Prince George's Favourite Movie Is A Disney Classic

Sounds like Prince George is a '90s kid at heart!

During a surprise appearance at London's Paddington station on Monday, Prince William revealed his son's favourite film is the Disney classic "The Lion King."

Prince George on his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, southwest London on September 7, 2017.

The Duke of Cambridge, along with Duchess Kate and Prince Harry, attended the event to support several charities and took time to meet with children and families. After boarding a train, one young boy asked Prince William what shows George likes to watch.

We should employ this kid @SkyNews ...he got #PrinceWilliam to reveal that #princegeorge likes to watch the Lion King pic.twitter.com/bzdVhwqa1I — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) October 16, 2017

"He quite likes 'The Lion King,' we've watched that a few times," the prince revealed. "He has watched a few Lego movies as well. Trying to keep him off the television is hard work."

George's film of choice proves he has good taste, as every '90s kid (and every kid since, for that matter) knows just how good "The Lion King" is, with its plot twists, catchy songs and unforgettable characters. Plus, its positive message, hakuna matata, is one kids remember for life!

But considering the four-year-old is third in line to the throne behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his dad, Prince William, it led many royal fans to crack the same joke:

"Ohhh I just want to be King!" So cute that Prince George fave film is the Lion King https://t.co/8AEFmvQO9I pic.twitter.com/ouacAd2iyN — Francesca Hunt (@FrannyLouH) October 17, 2017

Of course Prince George's favourite film is the Lion King! He just can't wait to be king! — Jack Moore (@jackmoore1402) October 17, 2017

Prince George's favourite movie is the Lion King. Does his family panic when sings 'I just can't wait to be king'? #royals #princegeorge — Katie Mack (@kattie_mac) October 16, 2017

Interestingly, some fans have actually been making this joke for years...

Wonder if Prince George dances around the palace with his grandma's crown on singing The Lion King's: 'And I just can't wait to be king'. — Naomi (@nomes_u) May 23, 2016

Do you think that Prince William and Prince George find "I Just Can't Wait To Be King" from the Lion King to be the most relatable song? — SusannaBanana (@sgourlay91) February 8, 2016

With some even wondering how George would react to the plot:

one day Prince George is going to watch The Lion King and become very suspicious of Harry — Shankenstein 💀 (@shanhunfoy) July 4, 2015

While Prince William didn't reveal George's exact thoughts on the movie, we totally understand his son's love for "The Lion King." After all, the film has been stealing our hearts since '94 and has so much fandom that it even has a reboot in the works. Clearly Prince George knows what's good.

