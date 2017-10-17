All Sections
    Prince George's Favourite Movie Is A Disney Classic

    This makes perfect sense.

    10/17/2017 14:30 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago

    Sounds like Prince George is a '90s kid at heart!

    During a surprise appearance at London's Paddington station on Monday, Prince William revealed his son's favourite film is the Disney classic "The Lion King."

    RICHARD POHLE via Getty Images
    Prince George on his first day of school at Thomas's school in Battersea, southwest London on September 7, 2017.

    The Duke of Cambridge, along with Duchess Kate and Prince Harry, attended the event to support several charities and took time to meet with children and families. After boarding a train, one young boy asked Prince William what shows George likes to watch.

    "He quite likes 'The Lion King,' we've watched that a few times," the prince revealed. "He has watched a few Lego movies as well. Trying to keep him off the television is hard work."

    George's film of choice proves he has good taste, as every '90s kid (and every kid since, for that matter) knows just how good "The Lion King" is, with its plot twists, catchy songs and unforgettable characters. Plus, its positive message, hakuna matata, is one kids remember for life!

    But considering the four-year-old is third in line to the throne behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his dad, Prince William, it led many royal fans to crack the same joke:

    Interestingly, some fans have actually been making this joke for years...

    With some even wondering how George would react to the plot:

    While Prince William didn't reveal George's exact thoughts on the movie, we totally understand his son's love for "The Lion King." After all, the film has been stealing our hearts since '94 and has so much fandom that it even has a reboot in the works. Clearly Prince George knows what's good.

