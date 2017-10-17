All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BUSINESS

    Victoria Ranked Best Canadian City To Be A Woman By The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives

    The worst-ranking city actually has a smaller than average wage gap.

    10/17/2017 08:05 EDT | Updated 35 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    The wage gap in Victoria is on par with the rest of the country.

    OTTAWA — A study has found Victoria is the best city in Canada to be a woman, in spite of the wage gap between men and women worsening slightly there in recent years.

    The study by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives looks at differences between men's and women's access to economic and personal security, education, health and positions of leadership in Canada's 25 biggest cities.

    The CCPA says Victoria is the only city on the list where more women than men are employed, and they account for nearly half of all senior managers and elected officials.

    But it says the wage gap in the city is on par with the rest of the country, with women earning 73 per cent of what men do — slightly worse than five years ago.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    Women are more likely to be living below the poverty line than men in Windsor, Ont.

    More from HuffPost Canada:

    In Windsor, Ont., the city ranked worst in the study, the wage gap is actually smaller than average, with women making about 75 per cent of what men earn.

    But only 23 per cent of elected officials and 34 per cent of senior managers in the region are women, and women are more likely to be living below the poverty line than men.

    "Our prime minister is setting a feminist agenda for his government. That means federal departments are starting to ask the right questions about how their policies and programs impact men and women differently," says study author Kate McInturff, a senior researcher at CCPA.

    The CCPA also says that sexual assault is the only violent crime that's not on the decline in Canada, and every city still struggles with high rates of sexual and domestic violence.

    Here is the CCPA's ranking of the cities it studied:

    1. Victoria

    2. Gatineau

    3. Hamilton

    4. Kingston

    5. Vancouver

    6. Quebec City

    7. St. John's

    8. Sherbrooke

    9. Halifax

    10. Toronto

    11. Ottawa

    12. London

    13. Kelowna

    14. Abbotsford-Mission

    15. Montreal

    16. St. Catharines-Niagara

    17. Winnipeg

    18. Edmonton

    19. Saskatoon

    20. Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

    21. Regina

    22. Calgary

    23. Barrie

    24. Oshawa

    25. Windsor

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:British ColumbiaBusinesscanadian centre for policy alternativesgender gaplivingVictoriawage gapWindsor