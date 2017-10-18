Canadians tend to go financially overboard when it comes to their guilty pleasures, at least according to a new survey.

The study, from Capital One Canada and Credit Canada, asked 1,510 random Canadians about their spending habits and how they make room for guilty pleasure purchases in their budgets.

The biggest guilty pleasure for the average person is eating out. Seventy-two per cent of people surveyed reported dining out and 71 per cent reported ordering takeout more than a few times per month. The typical Canadian spends a whopping $199 on eating out every month.

Other money sinks include coffee, shopping — both online and in person — and beauty services.

"It's easier than ever to order in, hail a ride and shop online without ever opening your wallet, but you can lose sight of where your money is going if you're not careful," Brent Reynolds, chief customer experience officer for Capital One Canada, said in a press release. "To keep track, regularly review your credit card account statements or mobile app against your monthly budget. Ask yourself honestly if your guilty pleasure is getting out of hand, and if you need to re-evaluate how often you indulge to find a balance that works with your finances."

To make room for these splurges, the study found that millennials were the most likely to use coupons, sell their own stuff, cancel subscriptions or find a second job.

On the flip side, millennials were also the most likely to say that they don't have financial goals because they spend too much. Thirty-nine per cent of them admitted that, and another 27 per cent said they hid their spending habits from others.

Interesting stuff, considering that millennials are also the age group most likely to believe they have excellent financial literacy.

Capital One and Credit Canada recommended a few things to help get spending back in check. The companies recommend making a budget, tracking spending, and being mindful of where your money goes.

HuffPost Canada has tips for saving, too. Making a habit of putting aside loose change will add up quicker than you think. This blogger also recommends keeping a money diary and tracking your goals, daily spending, overall budget and — if you're particularly business savvy — your next stock or career ideas.

