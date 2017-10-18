Canada is reeling on Wednesday with news that Gord Downie, lead singer of The Tragically Hip, passed away at the age of 53 from terminal brain cancer.

Downie, a father of four and husband of Laura Leigh Usher, was diagnosed with cancer in December 2015. The band officially announced the singer's disease in May 2016 before embarking on their final tour together.

Born in Amherstview, Ont., Downie is widely recognized as a Canadian icon. From writing songs about small towns like Bobcaygeon and making nods to landmarks like Algonquin Park and the prairies in his lyrics, he mapped the country in his songs.

The Tragically Hip, consisting of childhood friends Downie, Bobby Baker, Gord Sinclair and Johnny Fay (with Paul Langlois joining later), formed in Kingston, Ont. in 1983. They rose to fame with a show at Toronto's Horseshoe Tavern in 1986.

They went on to establish themselves as one of the country's greatest bands, getting inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, winning 16 Junos, and being one of very few Canadian bands to perform on "Saturday Night Live."

As an entertainer, Downie had a style of his own that his audiences wholeheartedly embraced. His voice took the best of Michael Stipe and Neil Young, and his signature dance moves were emotional expressions of his poetic songs.

In an interview with Peter Mansbridge in October 2016, Downie said the band's national tour was everything he'd hoped for an more.

"I took my time, I played every other day. So as far as a singer, it was just heaven on Earth," he said. "And all these sorts of provisions were made for me. Just every fantasy I've ever had for a show was coming true."

But Downie was not merely a musician — he was a man who never feared speaking out about causes close to his heart.

One of Downie's final projects, Secret Path, brought attention to the story of Chanie Wenjack, an Indigenous boy who died after running away from his residential school. The album, accompanied by a graphic novel and film, shone a spotlight on a topic that Downie believed had been ignored for too long.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on as Gord Downie is presented with a blanket during an honouring ceremony at the Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada, Dec. 6, 2016. (REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

"First Nations have many many many stories like this one," he said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech during the Juno Awards in April. "My dream would be that this record, with Jeff Lemire's drawings, might help people. Might give teachers to help teach our young ones. This next generation will be the first among us to really, truly know about our country's worst aspects."

After receiving the news about his cancer, Downie decided he needed to do this before he died. With it, he also created a foundation called "The Gord Downie and Chanie Wenjack Fund" that would help bring awareness to the Canadian Indigenous communities.

In September, Downie announced a solo album with collaborator Kevin Drew, "Introduce Yerself," set to be released later this month.

In December 2016, Downie was given the Lakota spirit name of Wicapi Omani by the Assembly of First Nations. Its meaning? "Man who walks among the stars."