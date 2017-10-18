The Truth About Gord Downie In 1 Tweet

Justin Tang/Canadian Press
Leave it to Stats Canada — a parody Twitter account — to post the only stat about Gord Downie that matters:
There was only one Gord Downie.— Stats Canada (@stats_canada) October 18, 2017
