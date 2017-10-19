OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau has announced he will divest assets in his family company, Morneau Shepell, and establish a blind trust to avoid any perceptions of conflicts of interest.

The finance minister was pushed to make the changes after days of sustained attack in the House of Commons where the opposition accused him of using his position to benefit his family's company.

Morneau is spearheading pension legislation that could benefit Morneau Shepell, a pension and benefit company his father started — and his own pocket book. Morneau earlier confirmed he did not place his substantial shares in the family company in a blind trust — as many believed he had.

Morneau said this week that he followed Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson's advice. She confirmed Tuesday that she told him he didn't have to put his assets in a blind trust, or divest of his shares within 120 days as the law states, because Morneau held the assets "indirectly" through numbered companies.

