TORONTO — Police say they've arrested a Manitoba woman who allegedly robbed a blind woman she met on a bus trip to Toronto.

Investigators say the 49-year-old alleged victim was travelling to Toronto from Sudbury, Ont., when a woman engaged her in conversation.

They say the Manitoba woman told the blind woman she was homeless, had been through a recent family tragedy and had nowhere to stay.

Police say the blind woman, who was headed to Toronto for medical treatment, offered the other woman a place to stay.

This is a cowardly act. This is a person who's taken advantage of someone who has a disability and has a great heart. Insp. Colin Greenaway

They say when the blind woman woke up in her hotel on Tuesday morning $800 had been taken from her wallet and the Manitoba woman had fled.

Police say Angela Bluecoat, 36, was arrested Thursday in Toronto and is to appear in court on Friday charged with theft under $5,000.

"This is a cowardly act,'' Insp. Colin Greenaway told a news conference on Thursday. "This is a person who's taken advantage of someone who has a disability and has a great heart and was trying to help another person.''

