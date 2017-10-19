All Sections
    CMHC Says It Can Withstand Severe Housing Shock

    Canada's government-run mortgage insurer tested some extreme scenarios, and came through the other side.

    10/19/2017 08:32 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says stress testing has confirmed its mortgage loan insurance and securitization businesses are able to withstand a severe shock.

    The housing agency tested the strength of its businesses against several extreme scenarios.

    It looked at the impact of an earthquake in a major urban centre, a steep drop in the price of oil and a U.S.-style housing correction where unemployment rises along with a fall in house prices of 30 per cent.

    Watch: Housing slowdown would hit Canadian jobs hard

    CMHC also examined an anti-globalization scenario that included a rise in protectionism, widespread use of tariffs and a euro-zone break-up.

    The agency began publicly releasing its stress test results in 2015.

    CMHC provides mortgage loan insurance for home buyers as well as securitization guarantee programs to help financial institutions.

