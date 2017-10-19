All Sections
    • BUSINESS

    Sears Canada Liquidation Sales Launch As Retailer Fails To Find Buyer

    Last chance to shop at what will soon be a part of Canadian retail history.

    10/19/2017 12:36 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Mark Blinch/Reuters
    A woman takes an escalator to a Sears store in Mississauga, Ont., Oct. 6, 2017. Sears Canada began liquidation sales Thursday at its stores across the country as it prepares to shut its doors for good after 65 years.

    TORONTO — Sears Canada begins liquidation sales Thursday at its stores across the country as it prepared to shut its doors for good after 65 years.

    A Sears Canada spokesman says customers can expect deep discounts of up to 50 per cent off at its 74 department stores, and up to 30 per cent off at its eight Home stores.

    Liquidation sales at its 49 Sears Hometown stores are due to start today, or shortly, but discounts there will vary, the spokesman adds.

    Watch: A timeline of the rise and decline of Sears Canada

    The sales are expected to last between 10 to 14 weeks.

    Sears Canada timed its liquidation sales to take advantage of the busy holiday shopping season.

    The national retailer has been in creditor protection since June, but was unable to find a buyer which would allow it to keep operating.

