    • BUSINESS

    Canadians Still Prefer Stores To Online Shopping, Survey Says

    Canadians overwhelmingly choose to buy things the old-school way.

    10/20/2017 11:20 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    TORONTO — A survey done for BMO Capital Markets suggests Canadians prefer shopping in store to ordering online.

    The bank asked Canadians if they would consider buying different products in five categories from Canadian Tire, Walmart or Dollarama.

    It asked if shoppers would prefer to buy the product online from the retailer's website, the retailer's physical location or Amazon.ca, assuming they were the same price.

    Watch: Map shows Canada's weird online shopping habits

    The 1,200 surveyed overwhelmingly preferred to buy items from a physical retail location, as opposed to online in every category.

    BMO analyst Peter Sklar wrote in a report that the survey highlighted one of a number of factors that he believes insulates Canadian Tire from the impact of Amazon.ca, at least in the near term.

    BMO noted that the survey included only items priced between $1.25 and $30.

    MORE:BMO Capital MarketsLivingnewsonline shoppingonline shopping surveyretail Canadastores vs online shopping