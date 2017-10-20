Quebec Education and Family Minister Sebastien Proulx speaks at a news conference to unveil new policies on education, June 21, 2017 in Quebec City.

QUEBEC — Sex education in schools is more important then ever, particularly in light of the recent sexual harassment allegations rocking Quebec's cultural industries, the province's education minister said Thursday.

The best way to prevent sexual harassment and sexual assault is to introduce mandatory sex-ed classes, starting in elementary school, Sebastien Proulx said in the legislature.

"I want the classes to be mandatory," he said. "And I will work towards that."

Gilbert Rozon and Eric Salvail have stepped down from their respective jobs in the wake of sexual assault and harassment allegations.

Over the past few days many women have come forward accusing big names in Quebec's cultural industries of sexual abuse.

Gilbert Rozon, the founder of the Just For Laughs comedy festival and popular TV show host Eric Salvail have been accused of inappropriate sexual conduct going back years. Both have stepped down from their respective jobs in the wake of the allegations.

On Thursday a Quebec City radio host was taken off the air after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Whether sex-ed is taught to students is currently left to the discretion of individual school administrators.

About 200 schools include material on sex-ed during school hours, out of 3,000 across the province.

