Rail cars sit in the CN MacMillan Yard in Toronto in 2007. Homes are being evacuated after a CN train derailed near Edmonton.

ST. ALBERT, Alta. — Some homes in an area north of Edmonton are being evacuated because of a train derailment.

RCMP Const. Kathleen Fossen says people in two neighbourhoods in Sturgeon County are being told to leave their homes as a precaution.

She says 12 cars derailed but doesn't have further information about the train or how many people are affected.

CN spokesman Patrick Waldron says the southbound train derailed Sunday afternoon.

He says the company has activated an emergency response team which is working with emergency responders.

Waldron says he doesn't know yet what the derailed cars are carrying.

Both Fossen and Waldron say no injuries have been reported.

