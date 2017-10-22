Violence Breaks Out As Far-Right Groups Protest In Toronto

A man was carried off by police when violence broke out between protestors that included far-right and ultra-nationalist groups, including the Northern Guard, Proud Boys, and individuals wearing Soldiers of Odin patches, at Nathan Philips Square in Toronto on Oct. 21, 2017.

Toronto police say four people were arrested during two protests at city hall on Saturday.

Police say one person was charged with assaulting a police officer, another demonstrator was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon while the other two were slapped with charges of causing a disturbance.

Toronto TV station CP 24 reported that one group of demonstrators said it was protesting the policies of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

But CP 24 said rival demonstrators accused the first group of being far-right and racist.

CP 24 said police kept the two sides separated but some punches were thrown.

Far-right and ultra-nationalist groups, including the Northern Guard, Proud Boys, and individuals wearing Soldiers of Odin patches, were among those gathered to protest in Toronton on Oct. 21, 2017.

M-103 is a motion passed in the House of Commons condemning Islamophobia.

