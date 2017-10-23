Canadians Lead World In ‘Binge-Racing’ TV Shows, Netflix Says

In digging down into data on its viewers' habits, Netflix has uncovered a new kind of TV viewer: The "binge racer."

"Accomplishing in a day what takes others weeks to achieve, binge racers strive to be the first to finish by speeding through an entire season within 24 hours of its release," Netflix says.

What's more, Canadians are the most likely people to binge-race TV shows, ahead of Americans in second place.

"We blame the snow," Netflix quipped on its blog.

And among Canadians, the number-one show for binge-racing is our very own "Trailer Park Boys." That show comes in seventh place worldwide.

"There's a unique satisfaction that comes from being the first to finish a story — whether it's the final page of a book or the last, climactic moments of your favorite TV show," said Brian Wright, Netflix's vice-president for original series.

Overall, Netflix identified 8.4 million subscribers worldwide who are "binge racers." Among them are five people in the U.S. who raced through all five seasons of "House of Cards" the day they were released, and one person in France who binge-raced 30 TV shows this year alone.

Netflix still dominates in Canada

Meanwhile, another survey has found that Netflix continues to dominate streaming TV in Canada — one clear benefit of being first into a new market.

The latest edition of the Media Technology Monitor found that 53 per cent of English-language Canadian households that subscribe to a TV service subscribe to Netflix.

That makes it far and away the most popular "over-the-top" TV service in Canada, far behind Bell's CraveTV (nine per cent of subscribers), Amazon Video (five per cent) and TSN Sportsnet (five per cent).

So, who's up for an all-night marathon of the new season of Stranger Things on Friday night?

