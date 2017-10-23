Health Canada Recalls Dishwashers That Can Catch Fire

Health Canada has issued a recall for 61,000 dishwashing machines sold across Canada in recent years due to a risk of fire.

The recall affects models of dishwashers under the Bosch, Thermador, Gaggenau, Kenmore and Jenn-Air brands. They were all manufactured by BSH Home Appliances between September 2012 and January 2015, and sold in stores and online.

According to Health Canada, the dishwashers' power cords can overheat and cause a fire. There have been no incidents of fires breaking out in Canada due to the problem, but there have been five such incidents in the U.S., where the Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall on 408,000 affected machines. No one has been injured in the fires.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the dishwasher and contact the Safety Recall Hotline for a free inspection and repair," Health Canada said in an advisory. The recall hotline can be reached at 1-888-965-5813 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m EST, seven days a week.

A full list of the affected models can be found at Health Canada's recall page.

This latest move is an expansion of a 2015 Health Canada recall that saw 45,200 dishwashing machines recalled under the Bosch, Thermador, Gaggenau and Kenmore Elite brands. That earlier recall also involved 149,500 machines sold in the U.S.

Health Canada provided the following images of the affected dishwashers:

Also on HuffPost: