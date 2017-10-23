All Sections
    • NEWS

    Julie Snyder Tells Police That Gilbert Rozon Attacked Her

    Snyder previously said that her company would cut ties with Just For Laughs.

    10/23/2017 16:49 EDT | Updated 29 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Ryan Remiorz/CANADIAN PRESS
    Julie Snyder is seen in Charlemagne, Que. on Jan. 25, 2016, file photo. Snyder has told police that Gilbert Rozon sexually assaulted her, her company said.

    MONTREAL — Julie Snyder, one of the biggest names in Quebec's entertainment industry, has filed a complaint of sexual assault against Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.

    A spokesman for Snyder's production company says the former wife of business tycoon Pierre Karl Peladeau went to police in the past few days to inform them of the alleged attack.

    Getty Images
    Gilbert Rozon arrives at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival on July 28, 2017 in Montreal.

    Louis Noel gave no other details today and said Snyder would not be giving any interviews.

    Snyder, 50, announced Saturday her Productions J company would cut its ties with Just For Laughs as long as Rozon, 62, owned shares in the comedy festival.

    Ten women accused Rozon last week of sexual harassment or sexual assault, with some claiming they were teenagers at the time.

    Just For Laughs said earlier today it has mandated RBC Capital Markets to look into the various possible options surrounding the sale of Rozon's shares.

    That announcement came three days after the organization said Rozon would sell all his shares amid the allegations.

    Rozon founded Just For Laughs in 1983 and was serving as president when he resigned last week as news of the allegations surfaced.

