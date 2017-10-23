Sam Smith is opening up.

The British singer talked about his gender identity in a new interview for the Sunday Times. And in it, Smith revealed that he doesn't feel like a cisgender man.

"I don't know what the title would be, but I feel just as much woman as I am man," he added.

The 25-year-old said he enjoys wearing heels and owns many pairs. He told the publication that he didn't wear any "men's" clothing for a few years as a teenager.

"I would wear full make-up every day in school, eyelashes, leggings with Dr Martens and huge fur coats, for 2 ½ years."

Growing up in a small town, he received mixed reactions for his gender expression, but that didn't stop him.

"I got teased a lot for it. But there were also people respecting me for walking around like that in my school," Smith said.

It seems like the Cambridgeshire native is making more of an effort to be open about this part of himself. Last week he posted a photo of himself on Instagram sporting glittery red heels.

Ride or Die A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Oct 16, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

The singer also talked about his love life and how going through heartbreak inspires him to write his music.

"When I'm in a relationship, I guess I'll have to just write about someone else — or something else that makes me sad," he said.

Smith shared that he currently isn't in a committed relationship, despite photos linking him with "13 Reasons Why" actor Brandon Flynn.

Earlier this month, Smith told Billboard that he didn't think he'd been very lucky in love.

"I've found it all pretty difficult, and I guess in my songs it all just comes spilling out," he said.

"I do feel I'm a bit behind in my relationships," he told the magazine. "I wish I'd been in a long-term relationship by this age. But then, I didn't move to London until I was 19. I'd grown up in an area where I was the only gay guy in school, the only gay guy in my village. I'd definitely be emotionally richer now if I'd had a long-term ­relationship, but if it wasn't easy while I was growing up, it's hardly going to be any easier for me now, is it?"

Sam Smith performs "Too Good at Goodbyes" in Studio 8H on Oct. 7, 2017.

In his Times interview, he also talked about dealing with being known as the "gay singer." Smith said he initially wanted to distance himself from the title, but eventually embraced it.

"I wanted to be seen as a singer first, before people spoke about my private life. And now it's changed — I've changed. I realize that maybe I don't mind that title," he said.

His new album, "The Thrill Of It All" is set to be released on Nov. 3. Fans will have a chance to see him live next year on his North American tour, which includes stops in five Canadian cities.

