    • ALBERTA

    Steve Vogelsang, Ex-CTV Anchor, Charged In Alberta Bank Robberies

    He allegedly robbed a Royal Bank of Canada and a Bank of Montreal.

    10/23/2017 14:29 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press

    MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — A former CTV Winnipeg news director and sports anchor has been arrested on robbery charges in Alberta.

    Medicine Hat police say Stephen Vogelsang, who is 53, is charged with two counts of robbery.

    Police said the robberies took place last week in Medicine Hat, first at the Royal Bank of Canada on Thursday, and then on Friday at the Bank of Montreal.

    Medicine Hat Police Service
    Police released security camera footage of the alleged robber.

    Investigators said in both instances, the same man entered the bank and demanded money, leaving each scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

    Vogelsang was a journalism instructor at Red River College in Winnipeg from 2002 until 2011.

    Before that, he worked as a sports anchor at CKY — now CTV — before becoming news director.

    He is scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat provincial court on Tuesday.

