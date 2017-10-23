All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Trudeau Liberals Score Huge Upset Win In Quebec's Lac-Saint-Jean Byelection

    Conservatives easily win race in long-time Tory riding in Alberta.

    10/23/2017 23:57 EDT | Updated 30 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Francis Vachon/CP
    Richard Hebert, Liberal candidate for the byelection in the Lac-Saint-Jean riding, cheers with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a rally in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que, on Oct. 19, 2017.

    OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau's Liberals have pulled off a stunning upset, winning a federal byelection in the heartland of Quebec nationalism.

    Liberal Richard Hebert has won the riding of Lac-Saint-Jean, a riding held by the Tories since 2007 and once the home base of sovereigntist champion and one-time premier Lucien Bouchard.

    The Liberals last won the riding in 1980.

    Even in the 2015 election, when Trudeau's Liberals took a surprising 40 of Quebec's 78 seats, they posted their worst result in the province — just 18.4 per cent — in Lac-Saint-Jean.

    With most polls reporting, Hebert has scored 36 per cent, ten percentage points ahead of his nearest rival, the Bloc Quebecois' Marc Maltais; the Conservative contender had 23 per cent and the NDP just under 13 per cent.

    The Conservatives have held onto another long-time Tory riding, however; Dane Lloyd has easily won a byelection in the Edmonton riding of Sturgeon River-Parkland with 77 per cent of the vote.

    Earlier:

