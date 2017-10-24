Netflix Canada: What's Good For November 2017?

Call your friends now, 'cause come November 2017, you'll be binge-watching plenty of shows on Netflix Canada, leaving no time for things like "hanging out."

According to the streaming service, Canadians lead the world in "binge-racing" shows — in which subscribers aim to be the first to finish an entire season by watching it within 24 hours of its release.

With this in mind, we're pretty sure we're gonna be going on a streaming bender some of the shows streaming on Netflix Canada in November, such as the first season of the brand-spanking-new series "Marvel's The Punisher," more "Riverdale" episodes and the final season of "Longmire."

Longmire's final season is airing in November.

And if you aren't into these offerings, there are plenty of movies landing too, including "The Matrix," "Ali," "I Am Bolt" and "Logan."

So what are you going to binge-race in November? Check out highlights in the gallery below and find our selections under the gallery:

TV Shows:

"Marvel's The Punisher" Season 1

After his family is murdered, Frank Castle (played by "The Walking Dead" star Jon Bernthal) becomes a vigilante known as "The Punisher." But after exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and kids, he uncovers a conspiracy that has deep roots.

"The Big Family Cooking Showdown" Season 1

In this new reality series, families serve up their most delicious dishes for the chance to be crowned Britain's best home cooks.

"Longmire" Season 6

In the show's final season, Walt faces legal troubles that jeopardize his career and property as he, Vic, and Henry fight to keep the peace.

"Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA" Season 1

Bubbles, Julian, and Ricky head south of the border for some outrageous American adventures

Movies:

"Mudbound"

In racially divided post-Second World War Mississippi, two men — one black and one white — forge a friendship based on their shared war experiences.

"I Am Bolt"

Mixing archival footage with present-day interviews, Olympic champion Usain Bolt opens up about his athletic legacy.

"Logan"

In the near future, Logan cares for an ailing Professor X. However, Logan's attempts to hide from the world, and his legacy, are upended when a young mutant arrives, pursued by dark forces.

"Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond"

Through footage from the set of "Man on the Moon" and a present-day interview, Jim Carrey ruminates on life, identity and becoming Andy Kaufman.

What's going:

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in November 2017:

Leaving Nov. 1:

"O Brother Where Art Thou?"

"The Killing" Season 3

"The Returned" Season 1

"The Sixth Sense"

"Troy"

Leaving Nov. 13

"Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation"

Leaving Nov. 14

"The Seven Five"

Leaving Nov. 17

"Bridge of Spies"

Leaving Nov. 20

"Magic Mike: XXL"

