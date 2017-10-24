NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford will appear in an episode of TVO's "Political Blind Date."

Setting up Canadian politicians who disagree with each other on big issues on a "blind date" isn't exactly an exciting premise for a Canadian TV show.

Wait a minute. Yes, yes it extremely is.

On Nov. 7, TVO kicks off "Political Blind Date," a six-episode weekly series that does just that. It will feature match-ups between municipal, provincial, and federal politicians, which is a sentence we never thought would grace this website.

What happens when rival politicians get set up on a blind date? Find out starting November 7 at 9pm on TVO and https://t.co/1fKREyjwof pic.twitter.com/xDEfGs5daq — tvo (@tvo) October 24, 2017

The politicians will "plan a date" for each other. This involves visiting locations to show a different side or angle on a specific debate or issue.

The format will take the participants out of their comfort zones, TVO CEO Lisa de Wilde said in a press release.

Show will 'break through the partisan noise': creator

The first episode will pair up Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith with Tory MP Garnett Genuis. The duo will discuss the federal government's plan to legalize marijuana as they check out a pot dispensary.

The second will see new NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh go on a bicycle ride with former Toronto city councillor Doug Ford. The two will discuss transit.

The show, produced in association with Open Door Co. and Nomad Films, aims to "break through the partisan noise," series creator Tom Powers said.

"We believed that if politicians had an opportunity to connect as human beings around issues that meant something to them on a personal level, not just as politicians, then we might capture real, heartfelt attempts to make change on the most important challenges facing Canadians," he said in the release.

We hope "Political Blind Date" does well enough to warrant a second season, because we have a few dream match-ups we want to see.

We can see it now ...

Andrew Scheer and Justin Trudeau could hang out. Maybe go shopping?

The two could talk to retail workers about the unholy increase of temporary work for young Canadians. Now that would be zany!

Elizabeth May could hang out with every single MP who heckles in the House of Commons:

And just for kicks, Liberal MP Nick Whalen and Toronto Mayor John Tory could have a dance-off.

Which political pair would you want to see on the show? Let us know in the comments below.