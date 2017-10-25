Calgary Police Say 3-Year-Old's Death Might Have Been Homicide

CALGARY — Police in Calgary say they are investigating the death of a three-year-old girl as a homicide.

About a month ago, emergency crews were called to a home for a report of a child in medical distress and the girl, Ivy Wick, died in hospital just over a week later.

The police child abuse team was handling the case at first, but it was handed over to the homicide unit following an autopsy and further investigation.

Police say Ivy's death has not been ruled a homicide as further test results are pending, but the case is being investigated as such.

Detectives do not believe Ivy's death was random.

Investigators have determined that Ivy was living with her mother and mother's boyfriend, who is not the child's biological father.

Police say doctors who assessed Ivy in hospital do not believe her injuries were consistent with a fall.

"Detectives do not believe Ivy's death was random and with most child suspicious deaths, investigators are focused on those individuals who had access to her on the day she suffered the injuries," police said in a release Wednesday. "Several individuals have been interviewed in connection with this case."

